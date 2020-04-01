|
|
Betty Jane Vogt
Wisconsin Rapids - Betty Jane Vogt, age 96, formerly of Wauwatosa, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Renaissance Assisted Living Center, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.
Betty was born September 15, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Helen (Herbert) Kroha. She married Alois Vogt and together owned A. Vogt Construction. Betty graduated from Holy Angels Academy and attended Marquette and Mount Mary.
Betty served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 until 1946. Betty was a member of the Neville Dunn Legion, Post #449 of Brookfield, WI and Waves National, Badger Unit 39.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Pamela (Richard) Hyland; two sons, Gary (Michael Edgar) Vogt and Alan (Pat Clark) Vogt; five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020