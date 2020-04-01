Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Vogt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Vogt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Vogt Notice
Betty Jane Vogt

Wisconsin Rapids - Betty Jane Vogt, age 96, formerly of Wauwatosa, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Renaissance Assisted Living Center, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Private family services will be held. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.

Betty was born September 15, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Helen (Herbert) Kroha. She married Alois Vogt and together owned A. Vogt Construction. Betty graduated from Holy Angels Academy and attended Marquette and Mount Mary.

Betty served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944 until 1946. Betty was a member of the Neville Dunn Legion, Post #449 of Brookfield, WI and Waves National, Badger Unit 39.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Pamela (Richard) Hyland; two sons, Gary (Michael Edgar) Vogt and Alan (Pat Clark) Vogt; five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline