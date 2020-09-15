Betty Jayne Grider



(Nee Kinzer), Betty Grider passed away at the age of 94 on September 10th. Preceded in death by parents Evelyn and Herbert Kinzer, first husband Edward Riesing, and husband of 56 years, Burnham Grider, sons Edd and Bruce, daughter Jennifer and sisters Shirley and Joyce. Further survived by sons Michael (Nancy) and Jon (Jane), sister Pat (Joe), 8 loving grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, as well as longtime friends Ruth and Helen. Born on December 2nd, 1925, Betty was voted "Milwaukee's Perfect Baby", by The American Legion. As a mother and grandmother, she was very proud of her family, getting great joy from seeing them and hearing about their lives. Before her eyesight started to fail, she was a voracious reader, loved to play cards, was a wonderful cook and took up golf with Bernie when he retired. The family matriarch was much loved and will be missed. Private family gathering with date to be determined.









