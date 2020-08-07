1/
Betty Jayne Horning
1936 - 2020
(née Karolus) Age 83, went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020 at home. She was born Dec 30, 1936 in Tigerton, WI to Frederick and Irene Karolus. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years James, children Lisa (Jeff) Korotko, Menomonee Falls, Steven (Angie) Horning (Hartford) and Karen (Ron) Williams (Menomonee Falls) Grandchildren Amanda, Andrew, Dan, Ashley, Josh, Corey, Kalyn, Elizabeth and Sam. Great-grandchildren Samantha, Arlen, Cora, Ruby and Quinn. Sisters Mae Reece Sekula and Mary Ellen (Ralph) Dallmann. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Susan Jayne Violette, brothers Donald, Gerald and sister Dorothy. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
