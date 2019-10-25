Resources
Betty Jean (Dobbs) Gardetto

Betty Jean (Dobbs) Gardetto Notice
A Pioneering Woman from rural Wisconsin. Betty, age 87 passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 with family at her side in Slinger. Betty's story began as the daughter of a potato farmer in Antigo, Wisconsin. After high school, this forward-thinking young woman left Antigo for the big city of Chicago where she studied biochemistry at Northwestern University. She switched to nursing and after graduation joined the precursor to what later became the Peace Corp as a nurse in Nigeria Africa. Her service was recognized with a personal letter from President John F. Kennedy. After marrying Richard Gardetto, she had four children, Paul (Kathy), Jim, Liza (John) LeClaire and Diane (TJ) Heller. She is also blessed with 5 grandchildren, Joe, Rachel, Nick, Dan, and JD. She is so proud of her family's achievements as they carry on her life-long goal of carrying for others and treating everyone as children of God. The family will be celebrating Betty's life next summer with a tribute from the Nightingale Nurse's Assoc. and a pilgrimage to Antigo. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Autumn Oaks Asst. Living, 229 E. Wash. St., Slinger WI 53086.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
