1/
Betty Jean Hennings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Hennings

(Nee Brown) Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Hilbert E. Hennings. Loving mother of the late Nancy (the late William) Gray and Thomas (Kathleen) Hennings. Proud grandmother of David (Krystal) Gray, Robert (Paula) Gray, Melanie (Marc) Bishop, Emily (John) Kujak, and Laura (Brett) Ripley. Cherished great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of the late Gwendolyn (the late Lyle) Switzer. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Hilbert and Betty were members of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church since they moved to Greendale in 1959. Betty enjoyed singing in the church and community choirs.

She was trained in the Cadet Nursing Program, and loved serving as a Registered Nurse for many years. Betty always made time to play golf with the Whitnall and Oakwood Ladies Golf Clubs.

Private Services were held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Family Tree - Harrison Home assisted living facility in Cedarburg and Horizon Hospice for their loving and attentive care of "Miss Betty."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved