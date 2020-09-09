Betty Jean Hennings(Nee Brown) Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Hilbert E. Hennings. Loving mother of the late Nancy (the late William) Gray and Thomas (Kathleen) Hennings. Proud grandmother of David (Krystal) Gray, Robert (Paula) Gray, Melanie (Marc) Bishop, Emily (John) Kujak, and Laura (Brett) Ripley. Cherished great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of the late Gwendolyn (the late Lyle) Switzer. Also loved by other relatives and friends.Hilbert and Betty were members of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church since they moved to Greendale in 1959. Betty enjoyed singing in the church and community choirs.She was trained in the Cadet Nursing Program, and loved serving as a Registered Nurse for many years. Betty always made time to play golf with the Whitnall and Oakwood Ladies Golf Clubs.Private Services were held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Family Tree - Harrison Home assisted living facility in Cedarburg and Horizon Hospice for their loving and attentive care of "Miss Betty."