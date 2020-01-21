|
Betty Jo Abitz (nee Williams)
Born to Eternal Life January 20, 2020, age 87. Proud mother of Ray, Randy (Joy) and Russ. Loving grandma of Katherine (Tyler), Jennifer (Scott), Jessica (Andy) and Danielle (Kyle). Great-grandma of Liam, Eli, Eden, Carmen, Jonah and Jack. Preceded in death by her husband Jerry. Survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation Sat. February 1, 2020 at SALVATION ARMY, 8853 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek from 11 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1 PM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020