Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
Betty Jo Garrett Notice
Betty Jo Garrett

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on November 18, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved Mother of Brenda Cass. Loving Grandmother of Shaunda Cass and Samathan Garrett. Further survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Meet & Greet on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
