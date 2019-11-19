|
Betty Jo Garrett
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on November 18, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved Mother of Brenda Cass. Loving Grandmother of Shaunda Cass and Samathan Garrett. Further survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Meet & Greet on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019