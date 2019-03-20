|
Klopcic, Betty (Middleton) Betty (Middleton) Klopcic, 89, of Palmyra was a woman who loved and served the Lord with all of her heart. She went home to join Him and her loving husband, Dick on March 16, 2019. Betty was born in Milwaukee on June 22, 1929. She graduated from North Division High School, where she and Dick began their eternal love story as prom queen and king. They were married on August 28, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2010. She is also preceded by her parents, Ben and Minnie Middleton, a sister Ardene Botta, an infant brother Robert, and son-in-law Chester Gdaniec. Betty and Dick built and created The Fireside Restaurant and Playhouse where they both enjoyed welcoming guests since 1964. They supported several ministries including The Jesus Film Project, Mission India, The Gideons, Faith Community Church, many other Christian ministries, and hosted a summer Bible Study in their home for many years. As the matriarch of a large family, Betty's greatest joys were spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and encouraging them in their walks with the Lord. Many great memories were created at her homes in Palmyra and Clearwater, Florida and on frequent ski vacations to Colorado. Betty will be greatly missed by her loving family: Children Rick (Jane) Klopcic, Kerry (Paul) Gorny, Kim (Paula) Klopcic, and Lisa Gdaniec; Grandchildren Corrie (Bruno) Chumpitazi, Ryan (Kristi) Klopcic, and Kyle (Grace) Klopcic, Jenna (Justin) Wong, Jessica (Tony) Stiff, Evan (Heather) Gorny, Hanna and Lily Klopcic, and Justin and Karly Gdaniec; Great-Grandchildren Grace, Gabriella, and Luke Chumpitazi; Carter and Sophie Klopcic; Joshua Klopcic; Lincoln and Adelaide Wong; Cali and Liam Stiff; Aubrey, Owen and Annie Gorny. Friends and family may call at Faith Community Church at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jesus Film Project, PO Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862 Mission India, PO Box 141312, Grand Rapids, MI 49514; or The Gideons, PO Box 285, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019