|
|
Betty L. Gile
Wauwatosa - (nee Lonergan) Was reunited with her husband Raymond on September 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving mother of William (Jackie) and Robert (Kathryn). Special grandma of Andrew. Sister-in-law of Mary Lonergan. Special friend of Jeannie and Mike Neill. Close friend of Darlene. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Roy and Genevieve and her brother Bob.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Committal service at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Monday, September 30 at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019