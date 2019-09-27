Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Committal
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Union Grove, WI
Betty L. Gile

Betty L. Gile
Betty L. Gile

Wauwatosa - (nee Lonergan) Was reunited with her husband Raymond on September 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving mother of William (Jackie) and Robert (Kathryn). Special grandma of Andrew. Sister-in-law of Mary Lonergan. Special friend of Jeannie and Mike Neill. Close friend of Darlene. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Roy and Genevieve and her brother Bob.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Committal service at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Monday, September 30 at 1 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
