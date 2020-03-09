|
Betty L. Petzko
(nee Novesky) of Cleveland, TN, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 97 years. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 11:00 AM at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, 979 N. Green Bay Rd., Grafton. A visitation will be held on Saturday before the service from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment will take place at Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a or to the Scenic City Chorus 2312 Wheeler Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37406. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020