Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Petzko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Petzko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Petzko Notice
Betty L. Petzko

(nee Novesky) of Cleveland, TN, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 97 years. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 11:00 AM at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, 979 N. Green Bay Rd., Grafton. A visitation will be held on Saturday before the service from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment will take place at Immanuel Cemetery, Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a or to the Scenic City Chorus 2312 Wheeler Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37406. For more information please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline