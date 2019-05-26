|
Tice, Betty L. (Nee Belling) Age 67. Born to Eternal Life on May 25, 2019 and was reunited with her husband of 30 years, Gerald Tice. Loving mother of Amy (Nick) Stemper and James Tice (Heather). Step-mother of Shelly Tice. Proud grandmother of Dylan, Mariah, Zachary, Everly, Madison and Sienna. Sister of Shirley (Ron) Harty, Carol (Tom) Olsen, Bonnie (the late Bill) Henschke, Janice (Howie) Tice, Tom (Debbie) Belling and Paul Belling. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother Marion, brothers Howard, Robert and James Belling. Visitation at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4850 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy on Wednesday, May 29 from 3:00 PM, until Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. See Harder website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019