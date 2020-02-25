Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave
Big Bend, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave
Big Bend, WI
Betty L. Zielke

Betty L. Zielke Notice
Betty L. Zielke

Big Bend - (nee Peterson)

Entered God's loving arms on February 23, 2020 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Warren Zielke. Devoted mother of Joanne (the late Dale) Cockrum, Debbie (Bill) Danforth, Robert Zielke and the late Gary (Gayle) Zielke. Proud grandma of Leslie, Nicole, Laurie, Lisa, Gesica (Charlie), Ginger (Damon), Matthew (Beth), Jamie (Jeremiah), John (Breanna), 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also loved and missed by additional family and friends.

Visitation at St Joseph Catholic Church, S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave, Big Bend, on Saturday, February 29, from 9-10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
