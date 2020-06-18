Betty Laster-Crawley
Milwaukee - Age 77. Peacefully passed away on June 6, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday June 19 from 3 PM- 7 PM. Family hour 6 PM-7 PM. Instate Saturday, May 20 from 10 AM - 11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM . All services will be held in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue. Services Entrusted to:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.