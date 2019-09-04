Services
Adoration Lutheran Church
3840 W Edgerton Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
ADORATION LUTHERAN CHURCH
3840 W Edgerton Ave
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
ADORATION LUTHERAN CHURCH
Franklin - Found peace Saturday August 31, 2019 age 91. Preceded in death by beloved husband John and son, Tom. Dearest Father of Ted (Mardy) and George. Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends, Visitation Sunday September 8, 2019 at ADORATION LUTHERAN CHURCH (3840 W Edgerton Ave) from 3:30 PM until time of Services at 5 PM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers memorials to Adoration Lutheran Church or the appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
