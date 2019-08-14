Resources
Levy, Betty August 12, 2019, age 93 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Leo and siblings Eileen (Fred) Patt and Donald Plopper. Sister-in-law of June Plopper. Aunt of Mark Plopper and Lori (Harry) Lakric. Great-aunt of Ryan (Mandi) Lakric. Great-great-aunt of Max and Levi. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Graveside Services 2:30 PM on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019 at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave. Special thanks to the Jewish Home Staff - especially Michel, Elena and Pat. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
