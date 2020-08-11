1/1
Betty Lou A. Dumke
Betty Lou A. Dumke

(nee Genger) Formerly Dodson. Reunited with her beloved husband Charles on Friday, August 7th, 2020 just 14 days short of her 94th birthday. Loving mother of Donna Marie (Tomas) Llinas and Nancy Leas. Step mother of Patricia (Dennis) Bauer, Judith (Jeff) Werner, Robert (Joyce) Dumke and Michael (Debbie) Dumke. Lovingly survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her son Gary G. Dodson. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES (13235 W. Capitol Dr, Brookfield) from 10AM-11AM with a Funeral Service at 11AM. Inurnment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Sunrise Urn Garden.

Betty Lou was an avid bowler into her 80's, she was president of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, recipient of the All-Star Award for women's sport upon her graduation from high school and she loved her Green Bay Packers.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK-CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
