Betty Lou (Baumann) Riley
On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Betty Lou Riley left this world after traveling across it for 92 years. The loss of her warm-hearted presence is felt profoundly by all who loved and knew her. For the past five years she lived at Dickson Hollow in Menomonee Falls, only one block from the house she and her husband Harris built and lived in for 55 years.
Betty was born to Fred and Agnes (Stoik) Baumann on November 27, 1927 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. She was their first child and absolute joy. She grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated from Custer High School. Her childhood was filled with traveling and camping trips with her parents and brothers.
As a young adult, Betty worked her first job at Winkie's, a local toy and gift shop. Having caught the travel bug from her parents, she set out on her own adventures, astride her bicycle. She pedaled around Wisconsin, hosteling along the way, and earning her the nickname "Bikin' Betty". Two wheels, long legs, unexplored trails, will travel! Her love of cycling landed her in the national spotlight when famed photojournalist Dickey Chapelle photographed her atop her bicycle and riding into the wind for a feature in Seventeen magazine. Betty was highlighted as an inspiration for girls and young women to hop on a bicycle and journey beyond their familiar roads and neighborhoods. Chapelle captured her strength and zest for life on film, later gifting Betty the original prints, which she greatly treasured.
When World War II ended, Harris Riley was discharged from the Navy, returned home, charmed dark-haired beauty Betty Baumann, and they began dating. Having known each other since grade school, their story continued with a new chapter when they were married on July 22, 1950. Betty and Harris shared many common interests and activities: scouting, gardening, hiking, camping, traveling, bird-watching, fine arts, and attending grandchildren's games/events/school presentations. Harris pursued a long career at Wisconsin Bell, while Betty popped out three boys, becoming a mother to Tim, Tom, and Jim, and later Pat. Raising an armload of boys was more than a full-time job. As a family, they covered thousands of miles on road trips, camping and trekking across 48 states.
Betty's wanderlust never waned. As her children grew up and ventured off into their own pursuits, she and Harris expanded their travels beyond domestic borders. Together they traveled the world and Betty continued discovering new corners of the planet even after Harris had passed. In total, Betty traveled to 92 countries on all 7 continents (not bad!) until she was in her mid 80s. Her travels connected her to people all over the world who remained lifelong friends. She loved the experience of staying with host families to get a true taste of life outside of tourist traps and famous attractions. Returning the favor, Betty hosted many travelers at her home over the years. Memorable trips include a family vacation to Ireland, walking The Great Wall of China, playing with kangaroos in Australia, observing seals in Antarctica, an African safari, and discovering the unique flora and fauna of the Galápagos Islands.
Betty loved the fine arts. When she was young, she took piano and voice lessons. She also sang in a number of choirs throughout her life. On Saturday afternoons, Betty enjoyed listening to and singing along with the Met Opera's productions. Visiting her home, it was likely classical music or an operatic aria was flowing from the stereo speakers. Betty was a dedicated patron of the arts, attending the Florentine Opera in Milwaukee and Lyric Opera in Chicago into her 90s. She saw over 100 different operas, many several times over. Attending concerts at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and shows at The Rep were favorite pastimes.
An integral member of her community, she volunteered as a driver for Waukesha County Social Services until her late 80s and ushered at The Rep until her car keys were pried out of her hands at the age of 90. She was a fervent supporter of Habitat for Humanity and The Nature Conservancy.
Raised during The Great Depression by a bookkeeper, frugal Betty recorded every penny, of which all were wisely spent. She was a coupon clipper, list keeper (many!), and kept journals and diaries, documenting everything from big life events to mundane routines. Betty could give the Energizer Bunny a run for its money, as she was always on the go, kept a busy schedule, and proved her physical stamina to the end. Known for her quick pace and lengthy strides, she was famously first to the buffet line, especially if there was ice cream.
Betty had a curious and inquisitive mind. She stayed sharp doing jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, and playing board and card games. She participated in a "Search For God" study group for decades and enjoyed spiritual reading with a never-ending quest to know and discover more. Described as "the smiliest lady who ever lived", she loved to talk, laugh, and socialize, especially with a glass of wine in hand. Betty was at her best in gatherings, such as with the "Grandma Girls" and at her 80th and 90th birthday parties, surrounded by friends and family.
Betty was a ten-year breast cancer survivor. Many thanks to Dr. Johnson and his staff for their outstanding care.
Betty Lou (Baumann) Riley is survived by children Tim (Robin Gerson) of Glendale, WI, Tom (Barb) of East Troy, WI, Cindy Koester, and Jim (Dianne Schuldt) of Dunedin, Florida. Grandchildren Stephanie (Carl) Walters, Kevin (Krista) Riley, Aliza (Nick) Werner, Chelsea (Alfredo Vargas Bello) Riley, Kaelyn (Chris) Rawert, Shaina (Jaundré Kommer) Riley, Jamie (Shawn) Golabowski, and Jerad (Sarah) Ashworth. Great-Grandchildren Ava and Emersen Walters, Bailey and Savannah Riley, Jack Rawert, Morgan, Brayden, and Colten Golabowski, and Mason and Declan Ashworth. Sister to three younger brothers Don (the late Marlyn), Rog (Sue), and Jerry (Sandy) Baumann. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family, friends, and neighbors. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Agnes (Stoik) Baumann, husband Harris, and son Patrick.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial gathering, but find solace and joy in the memories of her life as she lived it. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Nature Conservancy, UPAF, or a charity of your choice
in Betty's name.
While Betty's journey here on Earth has ended, take comfort in knowing she is reuniting with her beloved husband of 50 years to begin a new adventure, traveling the universe together.
"The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience." -Eleanor Roosevelt