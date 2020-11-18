Betty Louise Mattson(nee Odahl) Died peacefully and reunited with her husband Richard "Dick" Mattson on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at age 94. Loving mother of Sandra Lee (Dick) Wals, Steven (Sharon) Mattson and John Mattson. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of David (Paula) Odahl. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Tuesday, December 1 from 1 PM to 3:45 PM. Service at 4 PM. A special thank you to the Lutheran Manor staff and hospice program for their exceptional care of Betty.Betty graduated from Nursing School in 1947. While raising her family, Betty put her nursing background to good use volunteering with the Brown Deer Health Department. Once the children were grown, Betty worked as a nurse at Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee. She was a church organist. Betty was happiest when she was with her family.