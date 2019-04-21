|
Vissers, Betty M. Of Waukesha, age 90, was born to Eternal Life April 14, 2019 at AngelsGrace Hospice. Betty was a Racine Dominican where she was the Novice Director. She was also a case worker for Milwaukee Co. retiring in 1991. Betty was a woman of strong faith, a devout Catholic and longtime member of St. William Catholic Church. She will be forever missed by her best friend of 53 years, Sherry Welch, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Preceded in death by her parents John and Anna and 8 siblings. Visitation Wednesday, April 24th from 9:30AM until the 11AM funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Private interment. Memorials appreciated to St. William Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul at St. William or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019