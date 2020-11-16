Betty Meunier
West Bend - age 87 of West Bend. Nov 16, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Rose (nee Goschey) Meunier. Further survived by 1 sister Lillian Montgomery; 3 nieces Diane Montgomery, Donna (Edward) Langwasser and Sue Ellen (Irving) Diamond; 1 great-niece Leah (Eric) Wanta and 1 great-nephew Monroe Diamond; 2 great-great-nephews Max and Henry Wanta; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Thur at 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend. Burial following in parish cemetery. Visitation at church Thur from 1:30 p.m. until Mass. Mass will be streamed to the Facebook page of Holy Angels Church. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. On-line guestbook and condolences at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.