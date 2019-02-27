Odill, Betty (Nee Stajduhar) Entered God's loving arms on February 23, 2019, at age 82. Loving wife of Frank Odill for 61 years. Treasured mother of Diane (Mark) Kadow and the late Michael Odill. Special mother-in-law of Charlene (Michael) Hersh. Proud grandmother of Ryan and Jason Kadow, Jessica (Nick) Ballering, Christopher (Cassie) Hersh, and Joseph (Rebecca) Hersh. Adoring great-grandmother of Margot, Daphne, and Alice. Special sister of James (Mary Jane) Schulter. Dear aunt of Tod Schulter, Jeannine Schroeder, Mary Kay Schittone, and Dan Huot. Also loved by many other family and friends. Betty touched all who knew her. She was a friend to everyone and had a profound affect on many lives. She was an avid gardener known for her beautiful back yard. Her family was always her first priority. She was there to put a positive spin on life, keep everyone well fed and provide support in any way possible. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Sunday, March 3, from 12-3:45PM. Service at 4PM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Waukesha Engineering Scholarship Fund, Inc.



