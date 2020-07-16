Betty P. SmolenCudahy - (nee Hesselman) Called Home to Heaven on July 11, 2020, reuniting with her husband, Cornelius, at the age of 93. Loving mother of Lee (Gloria) Smolen, Scott (Lori) Smolen, Alan (Lynn) Smolen and the late Mark Smolen (former daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Scheidt). Dear grandmother of Todd (Mary) Smolen, Katie (Dan) Meister and Heather (Aaron) Koch. Proud great-grandmother of Jamie, Elizabeth, Olivia, Isabel, Reed, Brooks and Kase. Dear sister of James (the late Margie) Hesselman and the late Jean (the late Stanley) Zydzick. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.Special thank you to the staff at Village at Manor Park and VITAS Ruth Hospice House for all the compassionate care Betty received.Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at FOREST HILL MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek, from 1-1:45 PM. Private family funeral service will be held at 2 PM, followed by enurnment.