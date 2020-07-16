1/1
Betty P. Smolen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty P. Smolen

Cudahy - (nee Hesselman) Called Home to Heaven on July 11, 2020, reuniting with her husband, Cornelius, at the age of 93. Loving mother of Lee (Gloria) Smolen, Scott (Lori) Smolen, Alan (Lynn) Smolen and the late Mark Smolen (former daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Scheidt). Dear grandmother of Todd (Mary) Smolen, Katie (Dan) Meister and Heather (Aaron) Koch. Proud great-grandmother of Jamie, Elizabeth, Olivia, Isabel, Reed, Brooks and Kase. Dear sister of James (the late Margie) Hesselman and the late Jean (the late Stanley) Zydzick. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Special thank you to the staff at Village at Manor Park and VITAS Ruth Hospice House for all the compassionate care Betty received.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at FOREST HILL MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek, from 1-1:45 PM. Private family funeral service will be held at 2 PM, followed by enurnment.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
FOREST HILL MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
FOREST HILL MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved