|
|
Betty R. Pizzo
Menomonee Falls - Age 93, died Monday morning October 28 at Menomonee Falls Health Care Center in Wisconsin. Betty was born on March 31, 1926 to Orville and Ruth Tresner. Betty was a homemaker who loved the company of others, writing letters, and jotting down ideas in her spare time. You often found Betty with a can of Coca Cola nearby and trick up her sleeve. She loved life through the simple pleasures of chatting with family and friends and hearing about all the great adventures others experienced.
Betty is survived by her grandchildren Anthony Pizzo of Waukesha, WI and Stephanie (Bryan) Bresnahan of Minnetonka, MN. She is further survived by her three great-grandchildren, Gemma Pizzo, Giavanna Pizzo and Deacon Bresnahan as well as family members of Clarence W. Hackbarth, Betty's favorite cousin. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Heffling; father Orville Tresner; son Salvatore Jr. Pizzo; and cousin Clarence W. Hackbarth.
A private family gathering will take place in Wisconsin in the upcoming weeks when her immediate family will celebrate Betty's life. Her ashes will privately be laid to rest.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019