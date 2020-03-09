Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Litow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rae Litow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Rae Litow Notice
Betty Rae Litow

(Nee Mark) Passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Milton Litow. Cherished mother of Mark (Arlene) Litow, Stanley Litow, Charles (Kathy) Litow and the late Louise (Dennis) Toll. Loving grandmother of Micah (Debbie), Colin, Scott (Barbara), Casey (Marisa), Curtis Litow and Milton (Sara) Toll. Dear great-grandmother of Jackson Toll, Levi, Carter, Emily and Hailey Litow. Fond sister of the late Muriel Becker Sweet; loving aunt of Jerry (Ann) Becker, Wendy (Rik) Becker; and dear companion of the late Joseph Fielkow. Cherished stepmother of Linda Bloch. Loving step-grandmother of Andrea (Paul) Kenwood and Steven (Janice) Bloch. Dear step-great-grandmother of Alexis, Danielle and Zachary Kenwood and Jillian Bloch. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services Tuesday, March 10 (TODAY) at 1:30 PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Hadassah, Jewish War Veterans or the are appreciated.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline