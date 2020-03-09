|
|
Betty Rae Litow
(Nee Mark) Passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Milton Litow. Cherished mother of Mark (Arlene) Litow, Stanley Litow, Charles (Kathy) Litow and the late Louise (Dennis) Toll. Loving grandmother of Micah (Debbie), Colin, Scott (Barbara), Casey (Marisa), Curtis Litow and Milton (Sara) Toll. Dear great-grandmother of Jackson Toll, Levi, Carter, Emily and Hailey Litow. Fond sister of the late Muriel Becker Sweet; loving aunt of Jerry (Ann) Becker, Wendy (Rik) Becker; and dear companion of the late Joseph Fielkow. Cherished stepmother of Linda Bloch. Loving step-grandmother of Andrea (Paul) Kenwood and Steven (Janice) Bloch. Dear step-great-grandmother of Alexis, Danielle and Zachary Kenwood and Jillian Bloch. Further survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services Tuesday, March 10 (TODAY) at 1:30 PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Hadassah, Jewish War Veterans or the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020