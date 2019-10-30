|
Betty Schallert
Mequon - Passed away peacefully at home on October 28th, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Russell. Dear mother of her (late) daughter Elizabeth, John (Kimberly), and Russell Jr Schallert. Loving grandmother of Michael, Callie, Sam, Matthew, and Ashley Schallert. Beloved sister of Jean (Jim) Porter, beloved brother of James (Sandy) Kegel. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Friday November 1, at 1:30 PM at Fox Point Lutheran Church 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point Wi 53217.
In lieu of flowers, please consider offering prayers at All Saints Day
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019