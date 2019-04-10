|
Walker, Betty Betty Walker, nee Elizabeth Mae Dolan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 87. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Helen and brothers Raymond and William. Survived by sister Barbara Kindel; children Sharon Spitzer, Karen Dudek, and Karol Nowak Jr; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. We will remember Betty for her uncommon wisdom, as well as her artistic abilities and creative cooking skills. She was a strong defender of traditional catholic values and devoted her final years to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her acts of charity were performed as Jesus intended, privately and unboastfully. All her life Betty used her strong personality to rigorously defend her family and friends against acts of injustice and to assist those around her less fortunate. Her final act of charity was to donate her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Private prayers are appreciated. Private service was held in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019