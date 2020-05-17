Betty Woytal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Woytal

(Nee Sliga) Entered eternal life on April 28, 2020 reuniting with her beloved husband Frank and cherished children Michael and Kathy Woytal at the age of 86. She is survived by her dear grandson Fabio Woytal and her dear daughter-in-law Enrica (nee Tarantino) Woytal. Sister-in-law of Priscilla (Wayne) Wielebski, the late Grace and Ray Harenda and the late Daniel and Lillian Woytal. Further survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. Due to the present restrictions a small family service was held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, followed by entombment.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved