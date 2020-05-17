Betty Woytal(Nee Sliga) Entered eternal life on April 28, 2020 reuniting with her beloved husband Frank and cherished children Michael and Kathy Woytal at the age of 86. She is survived by her dear grandson Fabio Woytal and her dear daughter-in-law Enrica (nee Tarantino) Woytal. Sister-in-law of Priscilla (Wayne) Wielebski, the late Grace and Ray Harenda and the late Daniel and Lillian Woytal. Further survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. Due to the present restrictions a small family service was held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, followed by entombment.