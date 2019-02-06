Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Beulah Huntsinger
Beulah "Bea" Huntsinger


1930 - 2019
Beulah "Bea" Huntsinger Notice
Huntsinger, Beulah "Bea" Passed away on February 2, 2019, at the age of 88. Loving mother of Shelly Hanson, Suzanne Dunstan, Steven Huntsinger, and the late Scott Huntsinger. Beloved grandmother of Danielle Cohen, Justin Kraft, Billy Huntsinger, Jimmy Huntsinger; and great-grandmother of Ellie Kraft. At Bea's request, no formal services will be held. Instead, a memorial donation in her name may be made to the , 1555 N. RiverCenter Drive, Suite 211, Milwaukee, WI53212.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
