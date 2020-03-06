|
Beverly A. Beyersdorff
West Allis - Born to Eternal Life March 5, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Beyersdorff. Loving mom of Barbara (Wayne) Hass, Catherine (Wayne) Levra and Jennifer Beyersdorff. Dear grandma of Mark (MaryEllen) Levra, Scott (Nicki) Levra and William (Emily) Hass. Further survived by 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Divine Peace Lutheran Church 3203 S. 76th St. Visitation Saturday at Divine Peace Lutheran Church 10:00 am until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020