Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Divine Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Divine Peace Lutheran Church
3203 S. 76th St.
View Map
Beverly A. Beyersdorff

Beverly A. Beyersdorff Notice
Beverly A. Beyersdorff

West Allis - Born to Eternal Life March 5, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Beyersdorff. Loving mom of Barbara (Wayne) Hass, Catherine (Wayne) Levra and Jennifer Beyersdorff. Dear grandma of Mark (MaryEllen) Levra, Scott (Nicki) Levra and William (Emily) Hass. Further survived by 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Divine Peace Lutheran Church 3203 S. 76th St. Visitation Saturday at Divine Peace Lutheran Church 10:00 am until time of services.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
