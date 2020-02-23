|
Beverly A. Bruno
Oconomowoc - Beverly Anne Bruno (nee Rollefson) of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin died peacefully and surrounded by love in her home on February 21, 2020. Beverly is survived by her daughters: Annette (Tom) Jacobson, Catherine (Terry) Andrus, Lisa (Don) Greene, and sons Mike (Bridget), Dave, and Matt (Joseph), and daughter-in-law Karen Bruno; grandchildren Alec (Samantha), Jake (Dena), Adam (Christine), Sarah (Rick), Isaac, Mitch, Elizabeth, Maria, Anthony, Justin, Ben, Nate, Isabella, Silas, Abigail, Vinny and Enzo; and 12 adoring great-grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters Lila (Gordon) Snyder, Shirley (Dave) Qualle, Karen (Jerry) Winkler, and brothers Dick (Roxanne), Don (Sharon), and John (John) Rollefson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other beloved relatives. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Michael, son Joseph, parents Desmond and Clara Rollefson, and sisters Marilyn Arndt and Barbara Egbert.
Beverly was born on November 15, 1936 in Oconomowoc and married her high school sweetie, Michael R Bruno, on May 14, 1955. They counted themselves fortunate to have spent fifty wonderful years together. She was a faithful and loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother. She had a profound love for the Lord and was a lifetime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She served the congregation in many ways but her favorite was singing alto in the Senior Choir and directing the youth choirs.
Beverly enjoyed playing games, reading, and exploring the world with many, many family and friends. She was a talented seamstress and knitter, making many quality outfits throughout the years for her children and herself. She was also an outstanding aerobics instructor and a compassionate home health aide. Among her many remarkable attributes was perfectly preparing the annual New Year's Day Bruno family spaghetti dinner for a small army! Eventually Beverly and her husband, Michael, founded the manufacturing firm, Bruno Independent Living Aids. Her greatest joy of all, though, was to spend quality time with her family.
We count it a great honor to have been this incredible woman's family. It was a tremendous privilege for us to have been able to return a little bit of the care and devotion to mom that she showed to us our whole lives. But as the saying goes, it takes a village. We want to thank the amazing, highly skilled team with At Your Service, In Home Care for Older Adults. Our mom was loved by these compassionate caregivers and we are so grateful to them for having provided such outstanding care. We would also like to thank the many family members and friends that sent cards, called Bev and stopped in to visit. This support meant the world to our mother and her family.
All throughout her life Beverly had an intense desire to help alleviate the suffering of others. She beautifully mirrored her Savior's example through her big-hearted love and acceptance of all people. Please, to honor her memory if you are so moved, in lieu of flowers, make a contribution to a cause that is dear to you. If you would prefer to donate to an organization especially close to Beverly's heart, you may do so at:
Milwaukee Rescue Mission https://milmission.org/,
Katy's Kloset http://www.teamupwithfamilies.org/katys-kloset/
Parkinson's Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/.
Visitation will be held TODAY Sunday February 23, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 145 E. Lisbon Rd. Oconomowoc from 1 pn until time of service at 4 pm. Private interment will take place at St. Olaf's Cemetery Rubicon, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020