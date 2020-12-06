1/
Beverly A. Chaplock
Beverly A. Chaplock

Milwaukee - (nee Gulseth) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, December 2, 2020, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank R. Chaplock. Loving mother of Mike (Carol), Jim (Kelley), Sandra (Cary) Donovan and Christine (Tim Regal) Sucevic. Dear grandmother of Matthew (Jill) Michelle, Katie (Matt Vesey) and Jenna Chaplock, Amy Baker, Julie (Kevin) VanderHeiden, Erin (Luke) Haen, Steve and Sam (Tami) Sucevic and Stacy (Bryan) O'Mahar. Proud great-grandmother of Monica, Marley and Kailey Chaplock, Gian and Dynomus Baker, Jade VanderHeiden, Eli and Everly O'Mahar, Vivian and Vincent Sucevic. Sister of Monte Gulseth and sister-in-law of Marilyn Gulseth. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relative and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Rita's Catholic Church (2318 S. 61st St.) 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Member of CFU Sloga #1994. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Diabetes Foundation appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 4, 2020
December 4, 2020
Bobette Orner
