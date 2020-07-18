1/
Beverly A. Lentz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly A. Lentz

Muskego - (nee Schroeder) Born to Eternal Life on July 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Lovingly survived by her husband Edwin. Cherished mother of Pamela Witt, Debra (Thomas) LaPointe, Dale (Sandra) Lentz and Dennis (Cheryl) Lentz. Beloved grandma of Kelly Witt, Ryan Witt, Katelyn (Shawn Perry) LaPointe, Elizabeth (fiance Geraldo Zamora) LaPointe, Andrew (Amii) LaPointe, Jamie (Brandi) Dundon, Erin (fiance Rob Colson) Lentz, Kamea Lentz and Noel Lentz. Great grandma of Madison, Nolan, Lexi, Lyla, Carter, Aiden and Abi. Dear sister of Sharon (the late Jim) Coots. She will be loved, remembered and missed by other family and many friends.

Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Westwood Chapel on Friday, July 24th, 2020 from 4-7 PM. The service will take place at 7 pm for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS or St. Jude.

"She will be deeply missed."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved