Beverly A. LentzMuskego - (nee Schroeder) Born to Eternal Life on July 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Lovingly survived by her husband Edwin. Cherished mother of Pamela Witt, Debra (Thomas) LaPointe, Dale (Sandra) Lentz and Dennis (Cheryl) Lentz. Beloved grandma of Kelly Witt, Ryan Witt, Katelyn (Shawn Perry) LaPointe, Elizabeth (fiance Geraldo Zamora) LaPointe, Andrew (Amii) LaPointe, Jamie (Brandi) Dundon, Erin (fiance Rob Colson) Lentz, Kamea Lentz and Noel Lentz. Great grandma of Madison, Nolan, Lexi, Lyla, Carter, Aiden and Abi. Dear sister of Sharon (the late Jim) Coots. She will be loved, remembered and missed by other family and many friends.Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Westwood Chapel on Friday, July 24th, 2020 from 4-7 PM. The service will take place at 7 pm for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to HAWS or St. Jude."She will be deeply missed."