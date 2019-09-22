|
|
Beverly A. Schneider
West Allis - (nee Anderson) Passed to Eternal Life Friday, August 23, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Carl H. Schneider for 57 years. Loving mother of David (Kammy) and Daniel Schneider. Dear grandmother of Kristen, Eric, Matthew, Paul and Jacob Schneider. Sister of Gladys Feezer, Doreen Fischer, Richard (Claire) Anderson, Penny (Tadd) Voight, Terrance (Carol) Anderson and the late Dolores Hempe, Geraldine Horvat and Gordan Anderson. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Funeral Home 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 2PM. Retired employee of Central Bank. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019