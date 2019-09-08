|
|
|
Beverly A. Turnquist
Milwaukee - Entered Eternal Life on August 29, 2019 age 72 years. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Tim, Tom, Kevin and Kenny and grandmother of 10. Sister of Stan. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, September 21 at Spring Creek Church, N35 W22000 W. Capitol Dr., Pewaukee from 12:00 PM until time of service at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, all memorials will be donated to AWANA.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019