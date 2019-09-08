Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Spring Creek Church
N35 W22000 W. Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Spring Creek Church
N35 W22000 W. Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
Beverly A. Turnquist

Beverly A. Turnquist
Turnquist, Beverly A. (Nee Smith) Entered Eternal Life on August 29, 2019 age 72 years. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Tim, Tom, Kevin and Kenny and grandmother of 10. Sister of Stan. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, September 21 at SPRING CREEK CHURCH N35 W22000 W. Capitol Dr., Pewaukee from 12:00 PM until time of service at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, all memorials will be donated to AWANA.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
