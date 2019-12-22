|
|
Beverly Ann "Bev" Gray
(nee Piskula) Age 80. Passed away peacefully on December 19 surrounded by loving family, to be with her husband Thomas in Heaven. Beloved mother of Lisa Gray-Myers, Thomas, Jr., Bradley and Christopher (Julie). Loving grandmother of Jason (Heather), Jennifer (Joshua), Michael, Ashley (Adam), Megan, Dominique, Trevor, Tyler and Kayla. Great-grandmother of Julian, Jaelynn, Cayden, Scarlett, Declan, Luke and Ollie. Further survived by her sisters Marilyn Patton and Linda Zellow, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She worked for Reiman Publications for many years. She loved cooking, dancing and spending time with her family. A visitation will be held on Saturday December 28th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 12pm to 2pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019