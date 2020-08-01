Beverly Ann Post (nee Grintjes)Went home to the Lord on July 31, 2020 at age 81. Mother of Mary Rheinschindt, John Post, Bill Post and Mark (Jodi) Post. Grandmother of Mike, Tony, Nick, Ashley, Chris, Andrew, and Ryan. Great-grandmother of Michael and Ava. Sister of Jean Eberhardt and Joan (Lyle) Lance. Further survived by additional family and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers Ervin and Joseph.Private Mass to be held for family at her church, Our Lady of Good Hope and burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Our Lady of Good Hope Church.