Wanty, Beverly Ann Beverly Ann Wanty, 87 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Friday April 5,2019 with her family by her side. She was born July 28, 1931 to the late George and Martha Mueller of Milwaukee. On July 28, 1956 she was united in marriage with Sherman Wanty at Our Lady Of Good Hope. Beverly leaves behind to cherish her memory her four daughters,. Cheryl Gindt, Karen (Todd) Bombaci, Susan Wanty, Christine (Brian) Dempsey. She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren Michael (Leslie) Bombaci, Jenni (Rocky) Cianciolo, Melissa Gindt, Gina Bombaci, Elizabeth (Lucas) Smith, and Kirsten Dempsey as well as great grandchildren Wynter, Faith, Baileigh, Aubrey, Ryker, Baby Red (Crimson), and Wylder. In addition to her parents Beverly is proceeded in death by her Brother Robert and her husband Sherman. Visitation and Service to be held on April 19,2019 11-1 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019