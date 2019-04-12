Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Wanty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Wanty

Notice Condolences Flowers

Beverly Ann Wanty Notice
Wanty, Beverly Ann Beverly Ann Wanty, 87 of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Friday April 5,2019 with her family by her side. She was born July 28, 1931 to the late George and Martha Mueller of Milwaukee. On July 28, 1956 she was united in marriage with Sherman Wanty at Our Lady Of Good Hope. Beverly leaves behind to cherish her memory her four daughters,. Cheryl Gindt, Karen (Todd) Bombaci, Susan Wanty, Christine (Brian) Dempsey. She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren Michael (Leslie) Bombaci, Jenni (Rocky) Cianciolo, Melissa Gindt, Gina Bombaci, Elizabeth (Lucas) Smith, and Kirsten Dempsey as well as great grandchildren Wynter, Faith, Baileigh, Aubrey, Ryker, Baby Red (Crimson), and Wylder. In addition to her parents Beverly is proceeded in death by her Brother Robert and her husband Sherman. Visitation and Service to be held on April 19,2019 11-1 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now