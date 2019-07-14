Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Wyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Wyler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wyler, Beverly Ann (Nee Vielgut) Age 90 years. Born to eternal life July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband Donald in 1995, sister Mardell Meacham, and brother Anthony Vielgut. Beloved mother of Craig (Susan) Wyler, Debra (Chris) Foley, and Kathleen (Doug) Miller. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Jason) Rendel, Mollie Wyler, Maggie (Matt) Snuggs, Lauren Wyler, Eric (Lindsy) Wyler, Colin Wyler, Rebecca Foley, Chris Foley, Jr., Patrick Foley, Kevin (Katharine) Foley, Sean (Mackenzie) Foley, Donald and Ben Foley; Nicole (Tim) Olszewski, Ashley and Elizabeth Miller. 13 Great grandchildren. Sister of Eleanore Mishak and Noritta (Harold) Ballmann. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Christ King Catholic Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Christ King Parish or the of Wisconsin appreciated. A special thank you to the caring staff at Close to Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline