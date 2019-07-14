|
Wyler, Beverly Ann (Nee Vielgut) Age 90 years. Born to eternal life July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband Donald in 1995, sister Mardell Meacham, and brother Anthony Vielgut. Beloved mother of Craig (Susan) Wyler, Debra (Chris) Foley, and Kathleen (Doug) Miller. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Jason) Rendel, Mollie Wyler, Maggie (Matt) Snuggs, Lauren Wyler, Eric (Lindsy) Wyler, Colin Wyler, Rebecca Foley, Chris Foley, Jr., Patrick Foley, Kevin (Katharine) Foley, Sean (Mackenzie) Foley, Donald and Ben Foley; Nicole (Tim) Olszewski, Ashley and Elizabeth Miller. 13 Great grandchildren. Sister of Eleanore Mishak and Noritta (Harold) Ballmann. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Christ King Catholic Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Christ King Parish or the of Wisconsin appreciated. A special thank you to the caring staff at Close to Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019