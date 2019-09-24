|
Beverly Berson
Mequon - (Nee Glass) Passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon Berson. Loving mother of Steven (Rachel Pearl), David, and Julie Berson. Cherished grandmother of Eli and Abigail Berson. Dear sister of Carole (Jerry) Fishman and sister-in-law of Elaine Stein, Joyce (Herb) Root, and Sandy (Shari) Berson. Also survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.
Graveside service will be held on Weds., Sept. 25, at 11:00 AM at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019