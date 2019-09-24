Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
166 S. Hawley Ct
Milw, WI
Mequon - (Nee Glass) Passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon Berson. Loving mother of Steven (Rachel Pearl), David, and Julie Berson. Cherished grandmother of Eli and Abigail Berson. Dear sister of Carole (Jerry) Fishman and sister-in-law of Elaine Stein, Joyce (Herb) Root, and Sandy (Shari) Berson. Also survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.

Graveside service will be held on Weds., Sept. 25, at 11:00 AM at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to or appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019
