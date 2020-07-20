Beverly D. StoffelCedarburg - Beverly Dorothy Stoffel (nee Bscherer) died peacefully at home on July 15, 2020 surrounded by her family.She was born on September 15,, 1924 in Milwaukee to Edna (nee Sauter) & Christopher Bscherer. She attended Washington H.S. in Milwaukee. On June 12, 1948 she married Robert Stoffel of Sturgeon Bay at St. Agnes Church, Milwaukee. Due to Bob's work, they lived in Chicago, Grand Rapids, Cleveland and Greene, NY with their young family. They moved back to Wisconsin in 1956, settling in Cedarburg, WI to raise 6 children. Beverly lived the rest of her life in Cedarburg.Beverly was a kind and caring woman. Her faith and her family were her priorities. She was a city girl who loved living in the country. She enjoyed flowers, trees and gardening along with feeding and observing the birds in her backyard. She thoroughly enjoyed watching and discussing the Brewers and the Packers. She loved listening to music, especially when performed by her twin grandsons Abe and Ben. She kept up with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; their visits were her greatest joy.Bev will be missed by her children: Sally of Oak Park, IL, Cindy (John) Jones of Green Bay, Robert Jr. (Ginny) of Bayside, Sheila (Tom Walter) of Sturgeon Bay, Christine (Tony) Fernandez of Atlanta, GA and Sharon (Bill Murray) of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren: Sarah, Blake, Brian, Eric, Adam, Katy, Abe and Ben; and her 9 great-grandchilren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, Edna and Chris Bscherer and her brother, Claude.Due to COVID-19, a private ceremony was held to celebrate her life. She will be laid to rest at Pinelawn Cemetery, Milwaukee.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society or to The Robert J. Stoffel, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund (c/o Door County Community Foundation).The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee whose compassionate care helped make Beverly's last days comfortable.