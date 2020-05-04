Beverly Dietze
West Allis - Born To Eternal Life on Wednesday, April 29, age 88. Loving mother of Duane and Dale(Kari) Dietze. Proud grandmother of McKenna and Paige. Further survived a brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment Graceland Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.