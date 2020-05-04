Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly Dietze



West Allis - Born To Eternal Life on Wednesday, April 29, age 88. Loving mother of Duane and Dale(Kari) Dietze. Proud grandmother of McKenna and Paige. Further survived a brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment Graceland Cemetery.













