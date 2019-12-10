|
|
Beverly E. Schuster (nee Estrem)
New Berlin - Born to eternal life December 7, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mom of Thomas (Cindi), Patrick (Kristine), Michael (Deborah), Daniel (Mardell), and David (Kimberly). Dear grandmother of Adam (Jill), Tara, Matthew, Katelyn, Steven, Brian (Laura), Greg (Shelley), Thomas, Andrew (Kelsey), John, Jake, and Joseph. Further survived by great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Hales Corners 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. Visitation Thursday at St. Mary's Hales Corners 10:00 - 10:45 am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019