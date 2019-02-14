Services
Beverly "Bonnie" Easton

Easton, Beverly "Bonnie" (Nee Robson) Entered into Eternal Life on February 8, 2019 at the age of 79.Loving wife of the late Alan Easton for 47 years. Beloved mother of the late Douglas Alan. Beloved aunt of Michael (Karin), Jeffrey (Renee) Hady, Tom (Trish), Jimmy and Patty Babcock. Also survived by other relatives and friends. She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, playing cards, darts, dice and Bunco with her friends. Bonnie also enjoyed traveling with her late husband Al. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia and Shirley. Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK -Chapel of Flowers, 13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Friday, February 15, from 10:30-11:30AM. Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Private committal to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019
