|
|
Beverly F. Nee Weiskirch Rosciszewski
Welcomed into the arms of the Heavenly Father and the Blessed Mother September 11, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Loving wife of Ralph for 62 years. Special "Auntie" of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Dear sister in law of Arlene (the late Ronald). Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday, September 16 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019