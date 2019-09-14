Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
1810 W. Bolivar Ave
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
1810 W. Bolivar Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Rosciszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly F. (Weiskirch) Rosciszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly F. (Weiskirch) Rosciszewski Notice
Beverly F. Nee Weiskirch Rosciszewski

Welcomed into the arms of the Heavenly Father and the Blessed Mother September 11, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Loving wife of Ralph for 62 years. Special "Auntie" of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Dear sister in law of Arlene (the late Ronald). Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, September 16 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline