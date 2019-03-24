|
|
Freeman, Beverly (Nee Baumann) Of Cudahy, was born to eternal life at the age of 88 on March 11th. She is survived by her son Douglas (Lisa) Fisher, sister Barbara Mollberg, stepchildren Randy (Kay), Pam and Marcie. Further survived by her grandchildren; Richard, Dylan, Madeline, Christopher, Kelly and 7 great-grandchildren along with many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Charlie and daughter Julie Reiss. Memorial service to take place Mar. 30th at 1PM at CUDAHY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5865 S. Lake Dr., Cudahy with family greeting guests from 12PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church and Zilber Family Hospice . Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019