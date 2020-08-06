1/
Beverly (Dorow) French
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly (Nee Dorow) French

Sun City, AZ - passed away on July 26, 2020 at age 80. Born on June 11, 1940 and raised in Milwaukee by Arthur and Frieda Dorow. Preceded in death by her parents, husbands Duane French and Larry Griffin, her brother Bill Dorow and sister in law Shirley Dorow. Survived by her stepson, Ron French and stepdaughter's Doreen Laskow and Joyce Lazio. Sister in law Arlene. Further survived by nephews Doug (Kelly) Dorow, Jeff (Diane) Dorow, and niece Karen (Bob) Davey, many great nephews, and her beloved dog Sophie. Beverly enjoyed bowling with her friends in Sun City and singing in the church choir. She was a member of Sweet Adelines with Shirley while she was in Milwaukee. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, a private ceremony will be held in Arizona with Beverly being laid to rest next to Duane.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved