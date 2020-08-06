Beverly (Nee Dorow) French



Sun City, AZ - passed away on July 26, 2020 at age 80. Born on June 11, 1940 and raised in Milwaukee by Arthur and Frieda Dorow. Preceded in death by her parents, husbands Duane French and Larry Griffin, her brother Bill Dorow and sister in law Shirley Dorow. Survived by her stepson, Ron French and stepdaughter's Doreen Laskow and Joyce Lazio. Sister in law Arlene. Further survived by nephews Doug (Kelly) Dorow, Jeff (Diane) Dorow, and niece Karen (Bob) Davey, many great nephews, and her beloved dog Sophie. Beverly enjoyed bowling with her friends in Sun City and singing in the church choir. She was a member of Sweet Adelines with Shirley while she was in Milwaukee. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, a private ceremony will be held in Arizona with Beverly being laid to rest next to Duane.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store