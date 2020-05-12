Beverly G. Kocinski
Beverly G. Kocinski

NewBerlin - Beverly Kocinski (nee Nowak).

Passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at age 86, joining Anthony, her loving husband of 67 years.

Beloved mother of Donna, Vicky and Mary Jo (Robert) Hallfeld. Cherished granny of Elysabeth (Marc) Reichman, Christian, Cecilia. Proud great granny of Amelia and Miles. Beverly is further survived by her nieces, nephews, friends, and many cousins in Poland. Preceded in death by her parents John and Victoria Nowak and 12 siblings.

Beverly liked working as a school lunch lady, watching her game shows, dancing a good polka and knitting dish clothes.

Due to the current pandemic, all services will be conducted privately with her immediate family. Beverly will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Anthony at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please plant a flower in Bev's memory.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
